AGL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.88%)
AIRLINK 143.94 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.57%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 52.08 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.62%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.2%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.61%)
FFBL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
FFL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
HUBC 154.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.12%)
MLCF 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.77%)
NBP 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.85%)
OGDC 137.30 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.39%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
TOMCL 42.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.11%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 51.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.9%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.57%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 59.4 (0.72%)
BR30 27,002 Increased By 304.5 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,683 Increased By 326.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 24,941 Increased By 122.6 (0.49%)
Sep 04, 2024
Japan's Nikkei closes down more than 4% after Wall Street drop

AFP Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 11:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s key Nikkei index dived more than four percent on Wednesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a higher yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed down 4.24 percent, or 1,638.70 points, at 37,047.61, while the broader Topix index ended down 3.65 percent, or 99.78 points, at 2,633.49.

“Sell orders by traders who want to avoid risks linked to falls in US tech shares and the yen’s appreciation are dominating,” Daiwa Securities said.

The dollar fetched 145.16 yen in Asian trade, down slightly from 145.87 yen in New York.

Japan's Nikkei gains on weaker yen; higher bond yields lift banks

Major US indices spent the entire day in the red before Asian markets opened, with the Nasdaq finishing down more than three percent.

The tech-focused Nasdaq closed down 3.3 percent, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.1 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group plunged 7.73 percent to 7,781 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 8.55 percent to 22,995 yen.

Japan Nikkei share

Japan's Nikkei closes down more than 4% after Wall Street drop

