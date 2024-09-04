AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

AGP unearths huge irregularities in SOEs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed hundreds of cases of financial irregularities, mis-procurement and embezzlement/ misappropriation of funds worth Rs 1.3 trillion in State Owned Entities (SOEs) in FY 2022-23.

According to the AGP, it is mandated to conduct audit of 89 SOEs working under 24 PAOs/ Ministries. Total expenditure and receipts of these entities were Rs 1.168 trillion and Rs 1.256 trillion respectively for the financial year 2022-23.

Audit coverage relating to expenditure for the current year comprises 45 entities of 24 PAOs/ Ministries having a total expenditure of Rs 1.129 trillion for the financial year. In terms of percentage, the audit coverage for expenditure is 96 per cent of auditable expenditure.

Audit coverage of relating to receipts for the current year comprises 45 entities of 24 PAOs/ Ministries having a total receipt of Rs 1.217 trillion for the financial year.

