Sep 04, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

inDrive concludes Courier Champions 2024

Published 04 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: inDrive, a leading transportation and delivery platform, proudly concluded the “Courier Champions 2024” competition across Pakistan’s major cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, said a press release.

This championship competition, held from 19th July to 14th August, 2024, to celebrate and reward the top-performing couriers who demonstrated exceptional delivery performance throughout the competition period.

The “Courier Champion 2024” initiative was designed to boost participation and motivation among couriers, particularly those who are less active. By recognizing their hard work, inDrive aimed to enhance delivery performance and elevate brand awareness within the courier community and the broader public.

The winners of inDrive Courier Pakistan 2024 come from the KLI cities, total of 18 winners, 6 winners from each city, 1st place champions won 9 brand new motor bikes, while 9 runners up won the smartphones.

This annual event is set to continue motivating and supporting couriers in Pakistan, further solidifying inDrive’s role as a key player in the logistics industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

