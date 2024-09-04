HS Umer Farooq honoured as one of Top 25 Changemakers in Asia

KARACHI: HS Umer Farooq, founder of Boltay Huroof, has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Changemakers across Asia by ChangemakerXchange. This prestigious recognition highlights Farooq’s pioneering efforts in creating inclusive education solutions for the visually impaired, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Farooq’s innovative approach has been transforming the future for individuals with disabilities, promoting a more inclusive and equitable society. As one of Top 25 Changemakers, Farooq will join a network of like-minded leaders, gaining access to resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities to further amplify the impact of their work.

HS Umer Farooq is a dedicated advocate for inclusive education and the founder of Boltay Huroof, a UNICEF Award-winning ed-tech company. Boltay Huroof produces Inclusive Braille material using innovative software, allowing both sighted and visually impaired individuals to access educational resources.

