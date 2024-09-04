Sindh govt providing several incentives for investment: Dharejo

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the provincial government of Sindh is providing several incentives to domestic and international investors to invest in Sindh province.

He said that there was a time when it was difficult to do business in Karachi. Due to the efforts of Sindh government, it has become easier for industrialists and other business community to do business across the province including Karachi. New industrial zones are also being established in the province.

He said this while visiting Pak-Industria, Gateway to Industrial Future and Expo Conference Karachi Expo Centre. He further said that the government is trying for industrial development in Sindh.

Providing employment opportunities across the province with the help of the private sector is government’s priority, he said.

