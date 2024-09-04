Punjab records 30.7pc fall in cotton production

LAHORE: The crop reporting services wing of the Punjab Agriculture department (PAD) on Tuesday released statistics of cotton production statistics and said that the province has recorded a decrease of 30.7 percent in cotton production to date.

As per the report, so far 759,000 bales have been achieved in Punjab as compared to 1,096,000 thousand bales last year.

The report further stated that picking is going on in 46 percent of the cotton area as compared to 63 percent area in last year. The average estimated cotton boll weight of the current crop is 3.34 grams as compared to 3.29 grams of the last year, thus registering an increase of 1.52 percent as compared to the corresponding year, the report added.

The next interim cotton statistics report will be released on September 16, 2024, by the PAD, said a spokesman of the department.

