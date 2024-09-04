Issues faced by expats: Senate panel approves special courts bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, unanimously, approved the Establishment of Special Courts Bill envisaging to be instrumental in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada was held here on Tuesday.

The secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) emphasised to the members that individuals residing abroad for more than six months have the legitimate right to be recognised as overseas Pakistanis.

He also highlighted that serious efforts are being made to address the property rights of overseas Pakistanis, with actions to be taken within 15 days by the court order.

The “Establishment of Special Courts” bill was unanimously approved by the committee members. Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro added that this bill will be instrumental in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The director general Bureau of Immigration Overseas Employment (BE&OE) briefed the members on the background, legal framework, mandate, performance and the protectorate of emigrants of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment. It was noted that a total of nine courts have been established.

