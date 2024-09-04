AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.89 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.81%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.07%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.45%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.54%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.54%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.94%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.82%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.61%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.5 (0.82%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By 301.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,833 Increased By 476.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 173.2 (0.7%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

Issues faced by expats: Senate panel approves special courts bill

Recorder Report Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, unanimously, approved the Establishment of Special Courts Bill envisaging to be instrumental in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada was held here on Tuesday.

The secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) emphasised to the members that individuals residing abroad for more than six months have the legitimate right to be recognised as overseas Pakistanis.

He also highlighted that serious efforts are being made to address the property rights of overseas Pakistanis, with actions to be taken within 15 days by the court order.

The “Establishment of Special Courts” bill was unanimously approved by the committee members. Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro added that this bill will be instrumental in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The director general Bureau of Immigration Overseas Employment (BE&OE) briefed the members on the background, legal framework, mandate, performance and the protectorate of emigrants of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment. It was noted that a total of nine courts have been established.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Senate panel special courts bill

Comments

200 characters

Issues faced by expats: Senate panel approves special courts bill

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories