AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 03, 2024
Markets

US stocks lower as September trading opens

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2024 07:15pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were lower early Tuesday, opening a holiday-shortened week that includes a key employment market reading that could have a bearing on US monetary policy decisions.

Other major reports this week include Friday’s August US jobs figures and manufacturing industry data later on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing investors nervous and taking money off the table as we head into a particularly volatile period in the market,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Wall Street Week Ahead: US stock rally broadens as investors await Fed

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 41,370.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 5,603.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3 percent to 17,485.62.

Analysts attributed the weakness in the first trading session of September in part to seasonal dynamics, with Briefing.com noting it is historically the worst month for the markets.

Markets are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s September 18 policy decision, widely expected to be an interest rate cut.

