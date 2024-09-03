World Beach Day celebrated at Sandspit

KARACHI: In an effort to highlight the importance of coastal conservation, IUCN Pakistan marked World Beach Day 2024 with an awareness event at Sandspit Beach, Karachi.

The event was part of IUCN's ongoing project, "Building Resilience of Coastal Ecological and Social Systems of Pakistan," aimed at promoting the protection of Pakistan's coastal regions.

Students and teachers from the Government Boys and Girls Secondary School Younisabad actively participated in the event, which focused on raising awareness about the critical role beaches play in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems, protecting shorelines and supporting local livelihoods.

The event featured interactive discussions on environmental conservation, followed by a beach cleaning drive. The participants were highly engaged and demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining clean and healthy beaches. They were briefed on the ecological importance of beaches, the threats they face from pollution, and the urgent need to protect these areas for future generations.

During the event, Ifrah Naseem, Associate Environmental Education and Communication at IUCN Pakistan, emphasized the growing threat of pollution to beaches along the Sindh and Balochistan coasts. She highlighted that beaches like Sandspit are not only important for human recreation but are also crucial habitats for wildlife, including marine turtles. Ifrah stressed the importance of community involvement in preserving these natural treasures, noting, "Every action against pollution is a step towards a cleaner and safer world for both people and wildlife."

At the conclusion of the event, participating students were awarded certificates and the school received a shield of appreciation for its active role in environmental conservation. The students expressed their dedication to protecting Pakistan's beaches and the diverse wildlife that depends on them.

The event underscored the need for continued efforts to preserve Pakistan's coastal ecosystems, ensuring that they remain a vital resource for both nature and local communities.

