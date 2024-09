KCCI polls on 21st: 108 candidates enter the fray for 30 MC seats

KARACHI: As many as 108 candidates filed their nominations to fill for 30 managing committee vacant seats of upcoming election of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and industry to be held on September 21, 2024 for the year 2024-26.

However the papers of one candidate Adnan Ahmed Shaikh has been declared invalid by the Election commission leaving 107 candidates in the run for 30 seats.

The candidates whose papers were declared valid include: Javed Balwani, Zia-ul-Arifin, Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Nusair Siraj Teli, Rehan Hanif, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Hanif Pochi, Faiz Ahmed Advocate, Kausar Ejaz, Mubasher Dhagia, Abu Bakar Siddique Shamsi, Naushirwan Haider, Barrister Yusuf Junaid Makda, Munir Ahmed Bari, Ali Tahir Dada, Mohammad Arif Lakhani, Shawwal Ali Malik, Muhammad Ahsan Arshad Sheikh, Muhammad Shoaib Ilyas, Hasan Nasir, Muhammad Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Imran Moeez Khan, Junaid Mahmood, Arshad Abdul Majeed Jiwani, Muhammad Asim Ejaz, Sheikh Mudassar Rafiq Magun, Faisal Anees Majeed Bombia, Muhammad Asif Gulfam and Muhammad Akram Rana.

Haji Asif, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shamsi, Rauf Abdul Sattar, Shehzad Nasir Meqbool, Muhammad Ilyas, Kashan Zaid, Kharram Saigal, Kamal Aftab, Mohammad Ammar Shaikh, Anwar Abdul Ghaffar, Yasir Younus Orawala, Younus Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Junaid Teli, Zafar Saeed Baqhpatee, Salman Ishaq, Muhammad Idrees, Shahid Ismail, Sohail Farooq, Furqan Arshad, Muhammad Salim Kapadia, Chaudhry M Zahid Bashir, Asif Shaikh Jawaid, S M Taqi, Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, Jawaid Shams, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Ismail Lalpuria, Muhammad Yameen Memon, Naveed Bilio, Mukhtar Hussain, Danish Ahmed, Ubaid Ur Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Yakoob, Muhammad Rauf, Mansoor Noman, Muhammad Ahmed, Sheeraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Asif Chhapra, Muhammad Zain, Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Amjad Ali, Zia ul Haq Babar, Sameer Siddiq Dandia, Humayun Qamar Alam, Naseem Askar, Muhammad Jawed, Wasiq Hussain Khan, Ghulam Mustafa, Danish Naseer, Rana Zahid Farooq, Muhammad Ozair, Muhammad ul Hassan Awan, Muhammad Fiaz, Imran Amin, Muhammad Afzal , M Muqeed Khalid, Abdul Saboor Faridi, Maj Munir Ahmed (R), Javed Ahmed Vohra, Shoab Ahmed Faridi, Muhammad Imran Akhter, Waseem, Mahjabeen Muhammad Ali, Abul Hasan Chokshi, M Iqbal Dalal, Juma Gul, Akhtar Ali, Sanwal Mal, Muhammad Ali Lakhani, Syed Mujahid Rasool, Arshad Khurshid, Atif Shahid, Rizwan Abdul Razzak and Muhammad Saqib.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024