Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-03

Nikkei touches one-month high in choppy trade

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday to touch the 39,000 level for the first time since late July, helped by a softer yen and Wall Street’s gains at the end of last week.

The Nikkei closed 0.1% higher at 38,700.87. It hit its highest since July 31 at 39,080.64 earlier in the day before trade turned choppy as profit-taking started and the yen’s slide stalled.

The broader Topix also finished up 0.1% at 2,715.99.

Wall Street stocks gained on Friday after fresh economic data raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates modestly in September. US markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The dollar gained against the yen following the latest US economic data, lifting the shares of Japanese exporters.

A softer Japanese currency helps exporters as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei touches one-month high in choppy trade

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories