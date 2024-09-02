Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 31, and September 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2024 09:06am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

  • Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

  • PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

  • Nawaz Sharif calls for reduction in govt spending to increase relief efforts

  • President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

  • Govt reduces petrol price by Rs1.86, HSD’s by Rs3.32 per litre

