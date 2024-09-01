President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari said in a statement that Geelani was a symbol of hope and defiance who inspired countless Kashmiris to keep fighting for their right to self-determination.

According to the President, Pakistan will keep pushing for the fulfilment of the IIOJK people’s right to self-determination, which is protected by pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

In a similar vein, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that the fight for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people will carry on till the objective is met.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan will always maintain its moral, diplomatic, and political support for the people of Kashmir.

According to him, Geelani will live on in the history of the Kashmir independence movement as a reputable figure.

He added that Geelani was a visionary leader who had a deep belief to realise the Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination.

The premier said Geelani’s services for the independence of Kashmiri people and battle for the right of self-determination will always be honoured.