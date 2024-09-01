AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 11:55am

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari said in a statement that Geelani was a symbol of hope and defiance who inspired countless Kashmiris to keep fighting for their right to self-determination.

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

According to the President, Pakistan will keep pushing for the fulfilment of the IIOJK people’s right to self-determination, which is protected by pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

In a similar vein, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that the fight for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people will carry on till the objective is met.

World, OIC help sought to resolve Kashmir dispute

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan will always maintain its moral, diplomatic, and political support for the people of Kashmir.

According to him, Geelani will live on in the history of the Kashmir independence movement as a reputable figure.

He added that Geelani was a visionary leader who had a deep belief to realise the Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination.

The premier said Geelani’s services for the independence of Kashmiri people and battle for the right of self-determination will always be honoured.

