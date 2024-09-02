BF will win SCCI election on performance basis: Bilour

PESHAWAR: Businessman Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour is highly optimistic over prospects of the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and stated the BF who had been serving the business community selflessly for several decades will clean sweep the election.

Talking to a group of senior leaders of the Businessman Forum on Sunday, Bilour said they believe in selfless services to the business community which will continue in future.

He said victory is the destiny of the Businessman Forum because it had rendered indiscriminate services to the business community for the last 24 years.

He said BF will clean sweep in the election on its performance basis.

Bilour said the business community had realized that it is the only forum which can fully resolve their issues by taking up with authorities in an efficient manner.

