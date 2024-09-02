AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-02

Indian rupee ends flat

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:37am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended little changed on Friday as dollar demand from state-run banks offset the impact of likely inflows into local equities.

The rupee closed at 83.8625 against the US dollar, nearly flat compared to its close at 83.87 in the previous session.

While most Asian currencies rallied between 2% to 6% in August, the rupee weakened 0.2% to log its second consecutive monthly decline.

The currency touched its record low of 83.9725 and remained under pressure through most of the month due to the unwinding of yuan-funded long bets on the rupee, tepid equity inflows and strong dollar demand from local importers.

On Friday, though, the rupee found some support from likely dollar inflows but its gains were capped by strong dollar demand from state-run banks, traders said.

A higher weightage for Indian equities in MSCI’s emerging market equity index, effective on Friday, was expected to draw up to $3 billion of inflows, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

The dollar index was little changed at 101.3 ahead of the release of US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data.

With a rate cut by the Federal Reserve fully priced in for the September meeting, the inflation data will help investors gauge the pace and extent of policy easing the central bank may deliver this year.

Investors are currently pricing in 100 bps of rate cuts over 2024.

For the rupee, the “bias is slightly on the positive side,” but the currency is unlikely to rise above 83.70 in the near term, Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Likely absorption of dollar inflows by the central bank, alongside local dollar demand, is expected to keep a lid on the currency’s gains, Parmar said.

USD Indian rupee INR

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends flat

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories