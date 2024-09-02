CM to launch ‘Children’s Heart Surgery Programme’ soon

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon launch the “Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme” aimed at providing quality heart-related health facilities.

Under this project, an integrated system of heart surgery for children will be made. For this purpose, highly skilled child cardiac surgeons are being hired.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education regarding this programe in which a detailed review of the programme was made.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme will prove to be an ideal project for other provincial governments. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon inaugurate this project. An online dashboard is being created with the help of PITB to continuously monitor the performance of the project. After this project, the system of pediatric heart surgery will be greatly improved. Children’s heart surgery in children’s hospitals of Punjab will be ensured in accordance with SOPs and in a timely manner, he added.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that under this project, an integrated system of heart surgery for children will be made. If even one innocent child’s life is saved by this project, then our noble purpose of starting this project will be fulfilled.

Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mehmood Khan and Additional Secretary Development Dr Waheed Asghar Bhatti participated in the meeting. Chairman Board of Management Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Farqad Alamgir, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Director PITB Nausheen and others attended the meeting.

It may be noted that different types of heart disease can affect children and teens. Some may be present at birth, while others may develop due to infections and other factors.

There are different types of heart problems can affect children and teens. They can include: congenital heart defects and infections that affect the heart. Moreover, heart disease acquired in childhood due to illnesses or genetic syndromes. With timely treatment, many children and teens with heart disease go on to live active, full lives, experts said.

