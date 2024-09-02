FAPUASA concerned at ‘crises’ in over 25 varsities across Punjab

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), led by its President, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, expressed profound concern over the ongoing administrative, financial, and academic crises in over 25 universities across the Punjab province which are currently functioning without regular vice chancellors.

The reliance on temporary arrangements has led to severe disruptions in the effective management of these institutions, adversely affecting faculty, staff, and students.

The absence of leadership has significantly disrupted the current admission process, undermining the university’s ability to attract students and maintain academic standards.

The situation at Punjab University, the oldest and largest university, is particularly alarming. Without a regular Vice Chancellor for more than two years, the university faces severe administrative and financial challenges. Teaching faculty had not received their August salaries.

The FAPUASA welcomes the government’s recent steps to initiate the appointment of regular vice chancellors, and the completion of the first phase of interviews is a positive move.

However, given the deteriorating conditions, the government must act promptly to finalize these appointments to restore effective governance and stability in the universities.

The FAPUASA has called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who also oversees the Higher Education Department, to approve the ecommendations of the Search Committee based on merit and urged the Chancellor, Governor Sardar Salim Haider, to expedite the appointment of regular vice chancellors without further delay.

The current directive from the chancellor barring acting vice chancellors from making policy decisions or holding statutory meetings, including those of the Senate, Syndicate, Selection Boards, and Academic Councils, highlights the urgent need for stable and competent leadership.

The FAPUASA reaffirmed its commitment to merit-based appointments, ensuring that qualified and capable individuals are chosen to lead our universities.

Any attempt of malpractice during the selection process must be thoroughly investigated, with those responsible held accountable according to the law.

Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, President of FAPUASA, emphasised the importance of restoring administrative, financial, and academic stability in Punjab’s higher education institutions.

The academic community stands united in demanding swift, transparent, and merit-based actions to resolve the current crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024