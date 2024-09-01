Resurrecting country’s economy top priority: Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the government will now extend relief to industrial consumers in line with relief given to domestic consumers in their electricity bills.

“Resurrecting the country’s economy is a top priority for the government,” Nawaz said, adding, “The government will do whatever is required for strengthening the country’s economy.”

Speaking at the consultative meeting of the PML-N, here today, Nawaz blamed the PTI government for leaving the masses at the mercy of inflation. “It is only the PML-N government that will rid the people of inflated electricity bills,” he claimed. Nawaz maintained that the PML-N had overcome challenges in the past and is determined to steer the country out of crises and provide relief to the masses in difficult situation.

Among others, PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Laghari, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting. The participants praised the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif for providing relief to electricity consumers. The real test of a leader was whether he or she came up to the expectations of people, they added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, briefed the participants of the meeting about the government’s economic policies.

Punjab’s new local bodies system also came under discussion at the meeting, sources said, adding: “Measures aimed at extending more relief to the people also discussed.” The overall economic and political situation of the country also discussed in detail. Later, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told media that the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had directed the federal and provincial governments to cut down their expenditures and also take steps to reduce inflation in the country.

