AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

Justice Mansoor leaves for US to attend seminar

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court on Saturday left for the United States of America to attend seminars on legal issues.

He will return to the country on September 12.

After the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, he will become the next CJP.

So far, the notification in this regard has not been issued by the federal government.

It has been learnt that he has gone to USA for his annual academic commitments at Yale University, Harvard University, and New York University.

During his stay in the USA, he will also give lectures, and will resume hearing of the cases at the Supreme Court of Pakistan from September 16.

Justice Mansoor will also participate in the Global Constitutionalism Seminar, 2024, at Yale University, a prestigious event attended by supreme court judges from around the world.

This year’s theme is “Judging in Times of Crisis.”

He is also scheduled to meet Professor Daniel Markovits at Yale and interact with Pakistani students studying there.

Further academic engagements include meetings with notable professors at Harvard University and Boston University.

He will address the South Asian Law Students Association at Harvard and meet with Pakistani students.

Following the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on 25th October, Justice Mansoor is next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Before arriving in the US, Justice Mansoor will meet with the law faculty of NYU, Abu Dhabi, to discuss their online training program with the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

In the US, his engagements will begin with a lecture on climate justice and human rights at NYU, followed by meetings with Professor Cesar Rodriguez to strengthen the ongoing partnership between FJA and NYU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa FJA

Comments

200 characters

Justice Mansoor leaves for US to attend seminar

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Punjab govt’s debt soars

ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

Read more stories