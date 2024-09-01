Justice Mansoor leaves for US to attend seminar

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court on Saturday left for the United States of America to attend seminars on legal issues.

He will return to the country on September 12.

After the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, he will become the next CJP.

So far, the notification in this regard has not been issued by the federal government.

It has been learnt that he has gone to USA for his annual academic commitments at Yale University, Harvard University, and New York University.

During his stay in the USA, he will also give lectures, and will resume hearing of the cases at the Supreme Court of Pakistan from September 16.

Justice Mansoor will also participate in the Global Constitutionalism Seminar, 2024, at Yale University, a prestigious event attended by supreme court judges from around the world.

This year’s theme is “Judging in Times of Crisis.”

He is also scheduled to meet Professor Daniel Markovits at Yale and interact with Pakistani students studying there.

Further academic engagements include meetings with notable professors at Harvard University and Boston University.

He will address the South Asian Law Students Association at Harvard and meet with Pakistani students.

Following the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on 25th October, Justice Mansoor is next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Before arriving in the US, Justice Mansoor will meet with the law faculty of NYU, Abu Dhabi, to discuss their online training program with the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

In the US, his engagements will begin with a lecture on climate justice and human rights at NYU, followed by meetings with Professor Cesar Rodriguez to strengthen the ongoing partnership between FJA and NYU.

