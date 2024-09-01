Global Palestine versus global Israel—III

Schizophrenic fascist population

– Francs. Herbert. Bradley says “Where everything is bad/it must be good/to know the worst.

In Minima Moralia Adorno states, “A humanity is secretly emerging, which hungers for the compulsion and restriction, which the nonsensical continuation of domination imposes”. Courtesy indoctrination that inhumanity has emerged in Israel & is dominating the mainstream.

If one needs to understand schizophrenia one needs to understand despair, RD Laing was succinct. The failures of Zionist forces in achieving any goal have led to despair hence it finds itself in a state of schizophrenia making it more sadist. The entire state is an interrogation cell for the Palestinians.

In July the Spanish media EL PIAS wrote, “The Israeli army’s Sde Teiman detention, interrogation, and torture center, and its field hospital, must cease to exist. The prisoners — all from Gaza and some seriously injured — are held at all times in a supine position with their eyes covered. Their hands and feet tied to the bed, and they are naked except for a diaper, which they use to relieve themselves, and a quilt”.

“Rights groups including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel” Reuter states “have alleged serious abuse of detainees at the Sde Teiman camp in the Negev desert….” Haaretz’s heading, “Sde Teiman camp doctor who saw the Abused Human Detainee: I Could Not Believe An Israeli Prison Guard Could Do Such A Thing”, is even more revealing and confirms the ongoing torture“. (https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-07-30/ty-article/.premium/doctor-who-saw-abused-gazan-detainee-i-couldnt-believe-an-israeli-jailer-could-do-this)

Global Palestine versus global Israel—I

Prof Yoel Donchin examined one of the Palestinian detainees who was raped so badly that he had a ruptured bowel, severe injury to his anus, one damaged and broken rib, and required surgery“.

The brutal behavior of the IDF moved the doctor so much that in exasperation he stated “If the state and Knesset members think that there is no limit to how much they can abuse prisoners, they should kill them as the Nazis did or close the hospitals. If they want to maintain a hospital only to save themselves in front of the International Criminal Court in Hague it will do no good for them”.

When those soldiers allegedly involved in the crime were taken into custody for inquiry the Israeli protesters, including far-right members of Knesset invaded the two military compounds, forcing the military police to release them because for them the soldiers were merely doing their duty which included committing rape. “Only a humanity to whom death has become as indifferent as its members, that has itself died,” Adorno says, “can inflict it [the horror] administratively on innumerable people”.

According to Haaretz: “Israel Police Aren’t Investigating Storming of IDF Bases by Far-right Mobs, [a] Senior Officer Says” (www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-08-08/ty-article/.premium/police-arent-investigating-storming-of-idf-bases-by-far-right-mobs-senior-officer-saysicer-says)

The Oedipus situation has forced Israel to kill the leading figures of its opponents. It has become the only way to avoid the castration fear from the forces of the Axis by involving its imperialist ally the US in its war. In this case not the son but the father is equally guilty. Would the prodigal son kill the father or father will ultimately castrate the son is anyone’s guess?

Global Palestine versus global Israel—II

In his latest book, “I will burn the bridge when I reach there” Norman Finkelstein says, “Israel is rushing towards the abyss and dragging the rest of the world with it”. At one pole of this spectrum stand the “crazy realists,” about whom the sociologist C. Wright Mills …says, “They have come to believe that there is… no other solution but war, even when they feel that war will solve nothing… They still believe that ‘victory’ means something, even though they have never told us what it means.” “. Professor Benny Morris falls into this category”.

“The documentary record shows” he adds “that when Israel targets a country, nothing causes it to desist from what it intends to do except complete submission by the targeted country. If the “enemy” force resists the initial provocations, Israel will continue to escalate with one provocation after another until it becomes politically impossible for the targeted entity to absorb further blows. This is what happened when Israel targeted Egypt during the era of Gamal Abdel Nasser in the early 1950s”. Israel is suffering from Samson’s complex, that it will kill the Philistia by killing itself.

Despite US pressure the International Court of Justice has categorically denounced and rejected the occupation of the Palestinian territories as illegal and asked the world community not to extend any help to Israel in the occupation and has asked “The UN, and especially the General Assembly … and the Security Council, to consider the precise modalities and further action to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

The International Criminal Court is trying its best to seek an arrest warrant from the UN to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant as war criminals. It’s happening on the ground. Despite US protection, Israel has become a pariah state standing limbless with the crutches provided by the evil empire.

Even the impregnable economic might of the US corporate world is showing signs of mounting strain. The US will not be able to deliver its guns and bombs to Israel indefinitely. It has captured bigger markets in Saudia, the UAE, and other Gulf states.

The younger generation of the US and Europe including Jews abhor the slaughter visiting Palestine. The ghetto population has become the first mass base of revolt, revolution will be the next in line. However, the subjective force must overthrow the yoke with its continuous struggle. The cancer will have to be excised by the collective efforts of the surgeons, or else it will linger on.

(Concluded)

