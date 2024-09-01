Meeting held to discuss effect of rain on cotton crop

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while presiding over a review meeting on the cotton crop discussed the current situation of cotton and the effects of recent rains on the crop with the department representatives and other stakeholders.

The Secretary Agriculture said that cotton has been cultivated on a total area of 3.4 million acres in Punjab. All possible resources and means are being utilized to achieve the cotton production target. He further said that September is the month of cotton. It is very important in terms of management. The ongoing field activities should be sped up to guide the cotton growers.

The farmers should be guided about the better management of the cotton crop. The Secretary further said that according to the weather forecast, the month of September will be good for the cotton crop.

In view of the weather conditions, timely advisory should be issued to protect the cotton crop from pests and diseases. Technical advisory should be issued according to the weather forecast. Internees will start practical activities in the field.

The Secretary directed the concerned officers to prepare a workable plan to make Bahawalpur division a cotton valley. In the meeting, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force, Punjab Rana Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool and Progressive Cotton Growers Syed Hasan Raza, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar participated.

