Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

CM meets PA Speaker

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to political situation and Provincial Assembly affairs.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the provision of mega electricity relief bill program.

The CM said,” The Provincial Cabinet by granting approval to the public-friendly program has undertaken a historic step. The public money contrary to the past traditions, will now be spent on the provision of public relief.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, “Provision of Rs 14 per unit in the electricity bills is a sigh of relief and a cool breeze for the public.”

Development projects of the Punjab province were also comprehensively discussed.

Speaker Punjab Assembly termed provision of Rs 46 billion mega relief in the electricity bills as a historic step. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

