Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

PM praises Sufyan for bringing honour to Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his government’s resolve to channelise energy of the youth in a positive direction by providing ample sports opportunities. He was speaking to a five-year-old, Sufyan Mehsud, from Dera Ismail Khan, who recently set a Guinness World Record, in a meeting here.

According to a statement of the PM House, the Prime Minister praised Sufyan Mehsud for bringing honour to Pakistan and his family by setting a Guinness World Record at such a young age.

He directed Rana Mashhood, chairman of the Youth Programme, and other relevant officials to expand sports activities for the youth. He said that Pakistan’s talented youth are a guarantee for the country’s bright future and praised their efforts in making the nation proud in the field of sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Sufyan Mehsud expressed his confidence in further enhancing Pakistan’s reputation as a future scientist. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also conversed with Sufyan Mehsud in his native Pashto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Dera Ismail Khan Sufyan Mehsud Guinness World Record Rana Mashhood

