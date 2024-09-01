‘Economic Vision and Strategy’ launched

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal unveiled ICMA’s book on ‘Economic Vision and Strategy’ and supports its inclusion in the National Economic Revival Plan.

He was the Chief Guest at the book launch of new ICMA publication, Economic Vision and Strategy: Building a Brighter Future for Pakistan, developed by the Research and Publications Department of ICMA at their Lahore campus.

Ahsan Iqbal thanked ICMA for releasing a document that addresses the country’s challenges and offers a strategic plan with a roadmap to guide the Pakistani economy toward progress. He appreciated the book’s timely release, as the government is finalising its five-year economic revival plan, which will soon be presented by the Prime Minister. He also mentioned that he would recommend this book to the government’s planning team to benefit from its insights.

The Minister further acknowledged the vital role of cost and management accountants in the effective management of projects. He assured that he would ensure the Planning Ministry engages CMAs in all government sectors and projects.

As a thought leader, Prof Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of being a responsible nation, urging collective and united efforts to strengthen the country. He likened our nation to a mother, emphasising the deep sense of duty we owe to it. He identified misinformation as one of the most critical challenges facing society today, warning that it is eroding our social fabric. Prof Iqbal called on everyone to avoid spreading misinformation, work to dispel mistrust, and be open to embracing diverse perspectives.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Muhammad Yasin, Vice President ICMA and Chairman of the Research and Publications Committee, extended a warm welcome to Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives. He provided a brief sketch of the Institute, especially its contribution to the profession and national economy.

The Vice President ICMA also highlighted the significance of the newly launched publication, “ICMA Economic Vision and Strategy: Building a Brighter Future for Pakistan’ developed meticulously by ICMA’s Research and Publications Department. This crucial book presents a strategic framework designed to tackle Pakistan’s economic challenges through policy refinement, sectoral prioritization, and institutional reform.

It addresses key issues such as reducing reliance on agricultural imports, enhancing infrastructure through public-private partnerships, and promoting industrial growth with export incentives and R&D support. The book also covers fiscal consolidation, strengthening international relations, increasing transparency, combating corruption, attracting foreign investment, managing debt effectively, and advancing gender equality.

Yasin also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ICMA and the Planning Ministry to collaborate on research initiatives, emphasizing ICMA’s dedication to driving sustainable growth and ensuring shared prosperity for Pakistan.

Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman of the ICMA Strategic Board, also spoke on the occasion, presenting various proposals to enhance planning and governance, particularly by streamlining multiple taxes on businesses. He highlighted ICMA’s international outreach efforts to promote the profession in different countries. Additionally, he sought the Minister’s support in implementing the cost audit regime in the country.

Ghulam Abbas, Chairman of the Lahore Branch Council (LBC) presented the vote of thanks. The program was well attended by Government dignitaries and officials, prominent business leaders, members of ICMA, key industry representatives and academicians. Abdul Qayyum, Member National Council and members of LBC were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024