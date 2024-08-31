Alkhidmat signs MoU with UBL Ameen

KATACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has signed an MoU with UBL’s Islamic banking service "Ameen" to facilitate students of the Bano Qabil program, officials said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Bano Qabil students will be able to open a digital account as well as possess a debit card at no cost, which will instil confidence and pride in the students while helping them manage their finances independently.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig and Head of Digital Products and Channels, Digital Banking Group UBL, Ameen Adnan Javed signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Alkhidmat’s head office.

The meeting was also attended by Program Director Bano Qabil Farooq Kamlani, Senior Portfolio Manager UBL Ameen Kaleem Sheikh and other senior officials from both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Ali Baig hailed the new development and introduced the Bano Qabil program as the biggest free IT education program in the country which was equipping youth with IT skills and helping them establish a promising career.

Bano Qabil was now in its fourth iteration and thousands of youth were benefiting from it, according to Naveed Ali Baig.

Adnan Javed congratulated both teams for their successful partnership, calling it an important milestone in the pursuit of educational excellence.

