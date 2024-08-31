World Bank team briefed about Pesco’s new projects

PESHAWAR: A team of the World Bank visited the Peshawar Electric Supply Company head office in Peshawar and held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer Pesco Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan.

In this regard, a special meeting was held at Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Head Office in which all senior officers including PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan participated, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, the PESCO chief gave a full briefing to the World Bank delegation regarding the performance of PESCO, the problems faced and new projects for the improvement of the delivery system.

The PESCO chief said that work is underway on new projects for the sustainability of the electricity transmission system, including installation of new grid stations and feeders, installation of ABC cables to eliminate electricity theft, and AMR meters to promote transparency.

He further informed that customer care centres are being established in the PESCO region for the improvement of public service.

He said PESCO plans to build more service centres in the future, but the number of existing staff is very less compared to the increasing number of PESCO customers which is a big challenge.

The World Bank delegation expressed their agreement on the progress of the new projects of PESCO and assured support for solving the current challenges.

