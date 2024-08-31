Preventing electronic crimes: Telecommunication appellate tribunal on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is going to take a major decision to prevent electronic crimes by establishing a telecommunication appellate tribunal, it is learnt.

For this purpose, the government is going to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and “The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024” would be tabled on Monday in the National Assembly for passage.

According to the proposed legislation, cases related to electronic crimes will be heard by Pakistan Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal instead of high courts.

The appellate tribunal will consist of three members.

A retired judge of the high court or having 15 years of legal experience will be the chairperson of the Tribunal and two other members.

The two members would have professional degrees relating to electrical, electronics, telecommunications, finance, commerce, information and communication technology or other related subjects and experience of five years, etc.

According to the proposed legislation, a person aggrieved by any decision or order of the Authority, on the ground that it is contrary to the provisions of this legislation, may, within thirty days of the receipt of such decision or order, prefer an appeal to the Tribunal and the Tribunal shall decide such appeal within ninety days.

The federal government will have the power to increase or decrease the number of tribunals. The tribunal will have judicial powers.

The Tribunal will have power to summon any person and to receive documents. The term of office of the Chairman and members of the Tribunal shall be for four years. The age of the members of the Tribunal shall not exceed 64 years. The relevant case under hearing in any court will be transferred to the tribunal within one month. An appeal against the decision of the tribunal can be filed in the Supreme Court within 60 days.

The establishment of the Tribunal will hold to less the burden of the High Courts with regard to adjudication of the technical matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024