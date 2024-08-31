AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-31

SECP appoints Salman as religious board head

Published 31 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has appointed Salman Hamid Afridi as the Chairman of the Religious Board.

In this regard, the SECP has issued a notification on Friday.

According to the S.R.O. 1323(I)/ 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980 read with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 and rule 6 of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Rules, 1981, read with S.R.O. 698(I)86 dated 2nd July 1986, the SECP has appointed Salman Hamid Afridi as the Chairman of the Religious Board against the casual vacancy, for the remainder of the term, which ends on January 13, 2025.

SECP Modaraba companies Salman Hamid Afridi SECP Religious Board

