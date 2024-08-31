AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

PM accepts resignation of PC’s Deputy Chairman

Naveed Butt Published 31 Aug, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted the resignation of Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan.

Deputy Chairman Planning Jahanzeb Khan had submitted his resignation to the prime minister.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Friday, “the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Deputy Commission Planning. Now, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special, Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to the hold the office and perform the function of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, in addition to his duties, without any emoluments, financial benefits and perks attached to the position, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The sources said that differences have surfaced between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Khan. They said that Ahsan Iqbal wanted to hold both positions as a minister, as well as, deputy chairman Planning Commission.

Over the past few days, media and social media was abuzz with the rumors of Federal Minister AhsanIqbal’s resignation over differences with Planning Commission’s deputy chairman.

Sources close to the federal minister had claimed he was not resigning but if the minister was not given a free hand and the interference continued, he would call it a day and be ready to accept any other position in the government.

Planning Commission PM Shehbaz Sharif Jahanzeb Khan PC Deputy Chairman

