AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

PA Speaker, senior cabinet members visit CBD Punjab

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal on Friday led a high-profile delegation of senior Punjab Cabinet members on an official visit to the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority known as CBD Punjab.

The delegation included Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Bilal Yasin Minister for Food, Chaudhry Shafeeh Hussain Minister for Industries, Bilal Akbar Minister for Transport, Zeeshan Rafique Minister for Local Government and Community Development and Malik Sohaib Bhert Minister for Communication and Works.

They were warmly received by CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua, Chairman of the Board Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and senior officials of CBD Punjab.

Imran Amin provided an in-depth briefing on the ongoing and upcoming projects under CBD Punjab, emphasizing their critical role in driving economic growth and development within the region.

Members of the Punjab Cabinet recognized these initiatives as transformative for the province's development underlining their potential to attract international and local investments thereby securing a prosperous future for Punjab.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan lauded the efforts of CBD Punjab noting that these projects symbolize a bright future for Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of completing the Walton Road upgradation project in alignment with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin commended the authority's achievements stating the progress and potential of CBD Punjab are indeed remarkable. The authority’s dedication to transparency, particularly in its dealings involving government-owned land and government-to-government transactions, sets a high standard. The cabinet members also expressed their confidence in the progress of the CBD NSIT city project.

Imran Amin CEO of CBD Punjab acknowledged the unwavering support and trust of the Government of Punjab and the Punjab Cabinet. He further highlighted the significant accomplishments of CBD Punjab in a short time reaffirming the authority’s commitment to transforming Punjab’s development landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly PA speaker CBD Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Zaheer Iqbal

Comments

200 characters

PA Speaker, senior cabinet members visit CBD Punjab

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories