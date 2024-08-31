PA Speaker, senior cabinet members visit CBD Punjab

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal on Friday led a high-profile delegation of senior Punjab Cabinet members on an official visit to the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority known as CBD Punjab.

The delegation included Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Bilal Yasin Minister for Food, Chaudhry Shafeeh Hussain Minister for Industries, Bilal Akbar Minister for Transport, Zeeshan Rafique Minister for Local Government and Community Development and Malik Sohaib Bhert Minister for Communication and Works.

They were warmly received by CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua, Chairman of the Board Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and senior officials of CBD Punjab.

Imran Amin provided an in-depth briefing on the ongoing and upcoming projects under CBD Punjab, emphasizing their critical role in driving economic growth and development within the region.

Members of the Punjab Cabinet recognized these initiatives as transformative for the province's development underlining their potential to attract international and local investments thereby securing a prosperous future for Punjab.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan lauded the efforts of CBD Punjab noting that these projects symbolize a bright future for Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of completing the Walton Road upgradation project in alignment with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin commended the authority's achievements stating the progress and potential of CBD Punjab are indeed remarkable. The authority’s dedication to transparency, particularly in its dealings involving government-owned land and government-to-government transactions, sets a high standard. The cabinet members also expressed their confidence in the progress of the CBD NSIT city project.

Imran Amin CEO of CBD Punjab acknowledged the unwavering support and trust of the Government of Punjab and the Punjab Cabinet. He further highlighted the significant accomplishments of CBD Punjab in a short time reaffirming the authority’s commitment to transforming Punjab’s development landscape.

