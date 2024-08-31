AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Failed coup of May 9: Minister terms KP govt’s move to form probe commission ‘ridiculous’

Recorder Report Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 08:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to form an inquiry commission on the failed coup of May 9 is ridiculous.

“Being both the criminal and the judge — what could be more shameless than this?” The Peshawar High Court had previously rejected the KP government's request to form a judicial commission, deeming it a violation of the rules. She said that now the accused of May 9 will themselves introduce an act for the inquiry commission and then become the judges, she said. Just like the mastermind of the Parliament attack case got himself acquitted, they will similarly get a clean chit from the commission in the failed coup cases of May 9, Azma said.

The Information minister also noted that even after a year and a half, the cases related to May 9 remain unresolved in the courts. In the UK, following riots, the courts charged several accused within three days and handed down sentences. However, in Pakistan, the courts have not been able to convict a single accused from May 9. The families of the martyrs are still looking towards Pakistan’s judicial system, she said. When will the courts bring those who desecrated their loved ones’ statues to justice?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

