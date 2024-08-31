LCCI, PSQCA sign MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership is poised to provide comprehensive support and resources to the businesses for enhancing their ability to compete on a global scale.

The MoU was signed by the LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Director General PSQCA Taufique Ali Abbasi. This agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to streamline access to standardization and conformity assessment services for LCCI members.

A cornerstone of this partnership is the establishment of a dedicated PSQCA Information Desk at LCCI. This desk will serve as a one-stop resource center where businesses, entrepreneurs and traders can seek guidance on standards, regulations and best practices. The Information Desk will be staffed by nominated officials from PSQCA to provide expert advice and assistance.

Kashif Anwar highlighted the importance of this initiative stating that this MoU is more than just a formal agreement; it is a strategic alliance aimed at empowering our members with the knowledge and resources they need to meet global standards.

He said that the establishment of the PSQCA Information Desk at LCCI will provide our members with direct access to the expertise required to navigate the complex landscape of standards and regulations.

The LCCI President said that in today’s highly competitive global market, the ability to meet and exceed international standards is not just an advantage but it is a necessity. This partnership will help our industries innovate, improve product quality and ultimately enhance their competitiveness on the world stage.

Kashif Anwar informed the DG PSQCA that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inked numerous MOUs with hospitals, diagnostic laboratoeies, educational and various other institutions ensure low cost medical and educational facilities for its members.

DG PSQCA Taufique Ali Abbasi said that our goal is to ensure that every business, regardless of size, has the opportunity to meet the standards required for success, both locally and internationally. This partnership with LCCI will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

He said that licensing from PSQCA is mandatory for certain sectors. He said that sectors which obtained PSQCA certification have experienced an increase in exports which highlight the benefits of this certification. He also pointed out that PSQCA certification is more affordable compared to international certifications.

In addition to the Information Desk, LCCI has committed to provide cooperation and support for PSQCA’s awareness and facilitation initiatives.

