Imran says deteriorating economy is country’s biggest challenge

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday, said that currently, the biggest challenge for the country is the deteriorating economy.

“The biggest challenge I see for the country is the deteriorating economy. At first, I had heard that foreign investment in the country plunged to a 50-year low but now, I have come to know that this year foreign investment went even lower”, he said while talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Khan said that the main reasons for the deteriorating economy were political instability and rising terrorism in the country.

“Country is facing political instability due to fraud general elections”, he said, adding that who would invest here when terrorism and other street crimes are growing day by day in the country?

He also said that the country is facing an imminent threat of provincialism. Protests were organised in Punjab on Balochistan terrorism, he said.

Khan said that PTI is the only federal party and the remaining political parties are regional parties.

The PTI founding chairman said that PTI is the only party which has representation in four provinces; therefore, PTI can unite people. Political parties can bring the people together, not the army, he said, adding that if the military could unite the people, then East Pakistan would not have separated.

He said that those who are making decisions do not think about the country. In the current situation in Balochistan, we should have made efforts to bring the Baloch people on board, he said.

Khan made it clear that there is no place in PTI for those former PTI leaders who left the party during difficult times. I know who left us during difficult times. There are very few who left the party out of necessity, he said, adding that those who were active during good times but left during hardships have no place with us.

“I will not name anyone, but those who easily part ways from the party will not be taken back. However, those who endured hardships and remained loyal will have a better decision made in their favour,” he said.

