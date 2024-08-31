AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-31

US dollar gains after inflation data

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

NEW YORK: The US dollar gained on Friday after data showed a key inflation measure came in line with forecasts, while personal spending and income increased, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates by a smaller 25 basis points next month.

The dollar rose 0.5% to 145.66 yen after the data. It was up 0.9% for the week, on track for its biggest weekly rise since mid-June.

But the greenback remained down 2.9% for August as a whole, falling for a second straight month versus the Japanese currency.

Friday’s data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, in line with expectations, after an unrevised 0.1% advance in June. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index increased 2.5%, matching June’s gain.

Consumer spending was also 0.5% higher last month after expanding 0.3% in June.

“Inflation prints are slowly but surely becoming boring again as this report continues the recent streak of benign core and headline inflation prints,” wrote Olu Sonola, head of US economic research at Fitch Ratings, in an emailed note.

“Consumer spending continues to surprisingly exceed all expectations...

A 25 basis-point interest rate cut is pretty much set in stone in September, but the Fed will still hope the jobs report next week does nothing to pile on the pressure for a 50 basis-point cut.”

US rate futures on Friday implied a 31% chance of a 50 basis-point rate cut next month, down from Thursday’s 35% probability, LSEG calculations showed, with the market fully pricing in a 25 basis-point cut, the Fed’s first easing in more than four years.

Markets have factored in about 100 bps of cuts by the end of 2024.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major peers, climbed to a 10-day high after the inflation data and was last up 0.1% at 101.52. On the week, it rose 0.8%, on track for its best weekly performance since early April.

This month, however, the index fell 2.4%, its weakest since November last year.

The dollar overall continued to benefit from month-end flows, having been sold after Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a Jackson Hole gathering last week gave the clearest signal yet that the US central bank will cut interest rates at the September meeting.

In other currencies, the euro slipped against the dollar to $1.1074. It has fallen 1% this week, on track for its largest weekly loss since April.

The euro, however, rose 2.3% in the month of August, for its best monthly showing since November 2023, with the European Central Bank still on track to lower interest rates again next month.

The single currency fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday and ended down 0.4% after German inflation cooled more than expected, bolstering investors’ expectations of ECB cuts.

ECB US dollar dollar index US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

US dollar gains after inflation data

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories