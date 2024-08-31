AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-31

China stocks jump as state fund buying lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended the week on a bullish note on Friday, bolstered by data confirming heavy buying from sovereign fund Huijin, and expectations of fresh government support to the ailing property sector. Hong Kong shares rose to a one-month high.

China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.68%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.33%.

Both indexes nevertheless registered their fourth month of declines.

State-backed Central Huijin Investment boosted ownership in a handful of blue-chip exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to the fund managers’ mid-year reports.

For example, Huijin Investment tripled its ownership in E Fund CSI300 Index ETF to 67% in the first half, and boosted its holdings in ChinaAMC China50 ETF by 70%.

Sentiment was also lifted by a surge in property shares, after media reports that China is considering allowing its homeowners to refinance as much as $5.4 trillion in mortgages to reduce borrowing costs.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.33%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.13%, the consumer staples sector up 2.48%, the real estate index up 5.32% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.6%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 202.75 points or 1.14% at 17,989.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.34% to 6,331.14.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 2.03%, the financial sector ended 0.12% lower and the property sector rose 1.59%. Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.74%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks jump as state fund buying lifts sentiment

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories