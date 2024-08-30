AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.67%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
DFML 52.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.94%)
DGKC 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.87%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.22%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
NBP 61.51 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (7.03%)
OGDC 133.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.36%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.71%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 64.2 (0.77%)
BR30 26,865 Increased By 147.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,866 Increased By 516.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,043 Increased By 157.3 (0.63%)
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs, set to post third straight monthly gain

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit a fresh peak on Friday, tracking gains in regional peers, after US economic data eased growth concerns, while investors await domestic quarterly growth data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.27% at 25,218.85 as of 10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.23% to 82,329.79, with both the benchmarks hitting all-time highs.

The Nifty has risen for the previous 11 consecutive sessions, marking its longest winning streak in about 17 years. Both the benchmarks have gained about 1% in August and are on course to log gains for the third straight month, adding about 12% over the period.

“We expect the uptick in markets to continue further, helped by surplus liquidity and a positive medium-term growth outlook,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian markets rose, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.7%, on the back of robust US economic data.

Market participants now await US core personal consumption expenditures data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday to confirm bets of the September rate cut. All 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each.

Two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor rose 2.4% and 1%, respectively, after several brokerages termed them key beneficiaries due to rural demand recovery and expected them to post volume growth in August.

SpiceJet fell about 4.6% after India’s aviation watchdog placed the budget airline under enhanced surveillance.

Reliance boosts Indian shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 years

Sugar stocks - Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka, Bajaj Hindusthan and Dwarikesh Sugar - rose 6%-11% after the government said sugar mills could use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol from November. Investors now await India’s April-June growth data, due after market hours.

A Reuters poll showed growth likely slowed to 6.9% year-on-year in the quarter due to reduced government spending because of national elections.

