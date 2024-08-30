AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Decreased By -6 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,611 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.54 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 05:00pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.54, a gain of Re0.10 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 278.64 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

Internationally, the US dollar traded near a one-week high versus major peers on Friday, on track to snap a five-week losing run, after robust economic data pared bets for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Overnight, US data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew a 3.0% annualised rate in the second quarter, an upward revision from the 2.8% rate reported last month.

Traders now more strongly favour a quarter-point Fed rate reduction on Sept. 18, laying only 34% odds of a 50-basis point (bp) cut, down from 38% a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 101.34 as of 0032 GMT, after rising 0.36% on Thursday and touching the highest since Aug. 22 at 101.58.

The US dollar eased 0.14% to 144.78 yen, after rising as high as 145.55 overnight for the first time since Aug. 23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Friday on track for a weekly gain as Libyan output disruptions and Iraqi plans to curb production raised supply concerns, while data showing the US economy grew faster than initial estimates eased recession fears.

Still, signs of weakened demand, particularly in China, limited gains.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expire on Friday, were up 46 cents, or 0.58%, at $80.40 a barrel by 0845 GMT.

The more actively traded contract for November rose 42 cents, or 0.53%, to $79.24. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 43 cents, or 0.57%, to $76.34.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying power

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Security forces kill five terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations across Balochistan: ISPR

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as potential cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coastline

Bullish momentum persists, KSE-100 up 500 points

Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

Read more stories