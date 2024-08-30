AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Print 2024-08-30

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said the privatisation of loss-making state-owned entities is a priority so this important issue should be dealt with quickly according to rules and regulations.

He added that the process of privatisation is having a positive impact on the country’s economy and the rating of “Moody’s” is a clear proof of it.

Aleem Khan was presiding over the 223rd meeting of Privatization Commission Board in which various issues and aspects of privatisation including of PIA and Roosevelt Hotel were discussed in detail.

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

Aleem Khan said there is no doubt that the privatisation will reduce the burden on the national exchequer that is why more state-owned entities are being listed for privatisation.

He asked for timely preparation of documents which is of utmost importance and where it is necessary the process of secrecy related to the transactions of privatisation should be ensured by all means.

Aleem Khan directed that the formalities of privatisation be completed in a phased and transparent manner for which the Privatization Commission Board will resolve the issues with mutual consultation keeping in view the wider national interest.

The federal secretary privatisation briefed the PC Board Meeting on the technical issues of privatisation while Board Members Pir Saad Ehsanuddin, Rasool Bakhsh, Parvez Afzal Khan, Naheed Memon, Khurram Shehzad, Javed Bashir Sheikh, and Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan tabled different proposals regarding privatisation and expressed their views and suggestions regarding different issues.

Aleem Khan observed that in the light of the recommendations of the Privatization Commission Board, final decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee.

The meeting of the Privatization Commission Board also approved the proceedings of the previous meeting of the PCB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan privatisation BOI SOEs Federal Minister for Privatisation Privatization Commission State Owned Entities PC Board SOEs sell off SOEs privatisation

