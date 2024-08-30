AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea today

Anwar Khan Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday issued a warning about the escalating cyclonic storm close to Sindh coast in the Arabian Sea, saying that weather conditions may remain severe on Friday.

A deep depression over the Rann of Kutch, India, is on the verge of escalating into a cyclonic storm as it advances slowly west-southwest towards the Arabian Sea.

The Met warning is citing favorable conditions for the storm’s intensification on Friday. Initially, it is expected to continue its west-southwest trajectory.

As the storm system gathers strength, it is likely to trigger widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms across several regions in Sindh, including Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and Karachi.

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially experiencing extremely heavy downpours until August 31.

The coastal areas are bracing for rough to very rough sea conditions, with squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

In light of these dangerous conditions, the Met has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until at least August 31.

The system, currently positioned at Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E, approximately 270 km east-southeast of Karachi, is expected to intensify and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by late Thursday or early Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

India Pakistan Sindh Karachi met office weather forecast heavy rainfall Arabian Sea cyclonic storm pakistan weather coastal areas rain thunderstorms Karachi coast Sindh coast

Comments

200 characters

Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea today

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories