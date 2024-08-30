Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday issued a warning about the escalating cyclonic storm close to Sindh coast in the Arabian Sea, saying that weather conditions may remain severe on Friday.

A deep depression over the Rann of Kutch, India, is on the verge of escalating into a cyclonic storm as it advances slowly west-southwest towards the Arabian Sea.

The Met warning is citing favorable conditions for the storm’s intensification on Friday. Initially, it is expected to continue its west-southwest trajectory.

As the storm system gathers strength, it is likely to trigger widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms across several regions in Sindh, including Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and Karachi.

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially experiencing extremely heavy downpours until August 31.

The coastal areas are bracing for rough to very rough sea conditions, with squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

In light of these dangerous conditions, the Met has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until at least August 31.

The system, currently positioned at Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E, approximately 270 km east-southeast of Karachi, is expected to intensify and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by late Thursday or early Friday.

