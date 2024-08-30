Fauji Foundation intends to take control of Agha Steel

KARACHI: Fauji Foundation has expressed its intention to acquire shares and control of Agha Steel Industries Limited. Integrated Equities Limited (IEL) has been appointed as Manager to Offer by Fauji Foundation.

IEL, on behalf of Fauji Foundation, submitted a public announcement of intention to acquire shares and control of Agha Steel Industries Limited.

Agha Steel Industries on Thursday confirmed that it has received an intention from Fauji Foundation to acquire its share and control. This intention has been notified to the Board of Directors of Agha Steel Industries, it added.

