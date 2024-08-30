AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 26,718 Increased By 186 (0.7%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Pakistan seeks to advance bilateral engagement, talks with BD

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday met with Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh in Cameroon and expressed Pakistan’s desire to advance bilateral engagement and dialogue.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

It stated that the foreign secretary underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to its brotherly relations with Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Bangladesh OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Cameroon Syrus Sajjad Qazi bilateral engagement

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan seeks to advance bilateral engagement, talks with BD

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories