Pakistan seeks to advance bilateral engagement, talks with BD

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday met with Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh in Cameroon and expressed Pakistan’s desire to advance bilateral engagement and dialogue.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

It stated that the foreign secretary underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to its brotherly relations with Bangladesh.

