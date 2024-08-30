AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Rain & flood relief work reviewed: Hyderabad receives over 100mm rain so far

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 08:30am

HYDERABAD: Focal person Abdul Jabbar Khan, nominated by the Sindh Chief Minister for rain and flood-related matters addressed the media today (Thursday) at Shahbaz Hall in Hyderabad.

He said that it has been raining continuously for three days and the district administration, Mayor of Hyderabad, and he himself are supervising the drainage work in the field. He added that more than 100mm of rain has fallen in the rural and urban areas of Hyderabad district so far.

He praised the performance of Wapda, saying that the uninterrupted power supply has enabled the pumping stations to work continuously and our top priority is to provide immediate relief to the people. He said that generators are available in areas where there is a power problem and the rainwater will be drained soon.

He said that the government is working on a drain from Autobhan to Tando Yousaf in Hyderabad. He added that so far, one girl has been martyred, five people have been injured and three houses have been damaged in various incidents in Hyderabad.

On that occasion Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro said that the population of Hyderabad city is increasing continuously and the infrastructure of Hyderabad city has not been developed keeping in view the future. He said that all relevant agencies are present in the field to provide full relief to the people.

He said that the drainage of rainwater has improved significantly in areas like Sehrishnagar, Mehr Ali, Latifabad No. 7, Latifabad No. 2 and other low-lying areas. He added that 118 pumping stations of WASA are working 24 hours a day and more than 18 machines of the Public Health Department are also working for drainage.

He said that the rainwater standing in the city’s low-lying areas is being drained continuously and the rainwater will be removed from these areas soon. He added that some encroachments on the drains caused difficulties in the desilting work.

He said that the Town Corporations have been empowered and the sewage problem will be solved permanently after the completion of the Hyderabad’s Karo Ghanghro project.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon told the media that the rain gauge is checked every three hours, according to which 112mm of rain has been recorded in the city and the drainage of rainwater is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

