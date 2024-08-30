AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-30

JS Bank records 511pc growth in 1H CY24

Press Release Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:07am

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, announced its financial performance for the first half of 2024. The results reflect exponential growth for the Bank across key financial indicators, solidifying its position as the emerging financial institution in the country.

On a consolidated basis, JS Bank’s Profit Before Tax was reported at Rs18.79 billion, growing by 464 percent while Profit After Tax was reported at Rs9.7 billion, reflecting a growth of 511 percent, as compared to the same period last year. As a result, the consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose to Rs3.87 in the first half of CY24, as compared to Rs1.22 for the same period last year.

During the first half, JS Bank posted a standalone Profit Before Tax of Rs5.43 billion, growing by 69 percent and Profit After Tax of Rs2.76 billion, recording a growth of 83 percent, as compared to the same period last year. The EPS also rose to Rs1.35 in the first half of CY24, as compared to Rs1.16 for the same period last year.

Earlier this year, the Bank had also reached a significant milestone of crossing half a trillion in total deposits, which stemmed from a strong closing of 2023. On a consolidated basis, JS Bank closed the first half of CY24 at a level of Rs1.1 trillion. PACRA has also upgraded JS Bank rating from “AA-“ to “AA” for the long-term and “A1+” for the short-term with a stable outlook forecast.

“We are pleased with JS Bank’s strong performance in the first half of 2024, a testament to the trust our customers place in us,” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO of JS Bank. “Our growth is driven by our commitment to providing solutions that empower our customers to achieve greater financial independence. As we continue, our focus remains on innovation and helping our customers strengthen their overall financial well-being. We are confident in maintaining this momentum and delivering meaningful impact throughout the year.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JS Bank bank PACRA profit after tax Basir Shamsie profit before tax JS Bank financial performance JS Bank PBT JS Bank 1H CY24

Comments

200 characters

JS Bank records 511pc growth in 1H CY24

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories