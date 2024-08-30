AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Pensioners residing abroad drawing pensions in foreign exchange

Tahir Amin Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: A number of pensioners, who are residing abroad, are drawing their pensions in foreign exchange to which they are not entitled to. The situation relating to current account balance of the country does not permit the federal government to allow pensioners residing abroad to draw pension in foreign exchange, said the Finance Division.

The Finance Division has taken note of the matter and issued an Office Memorandum (OM), advising to ensure that no pensioners, who have been appointed after 2nd January 1959 be allowed to draw pension in foreign exchange.

The OM stated as, “Instances have been reported to Finance Division that a number of pensioners, who are residing abroad, are drawing/trying to draw their pensions in foreign exchange.

The situation relating to current account balance of the country does not permit the Federal government to allow pensioners residing abroad to draw pension in foreign exchange. Further, in view of the digitization and worldwide accessibility of the banking channel, there would be no need for such permission.

In this regard, it is stated that Section IV of Chapter XLVIII of the Civil Service Regulations (CSR 966 — CSR 973) allows the grant of pension in foreign exchange to pensioners who are residing abroad after retirement. Finance Division, vide OM No. F1(10)EF(B.II)/79-2340 dated 17-11-1980 laid down procedure to be adopted for payment of pension in foreign exchange through Pakistani mission abroad.

Finance Division is of the definite view that these provisions are meant for those pensioners, who have been appointed before 2nd January, 1959 and the pensioners appointed on or after 2nd January 1959 are not entitled to draw their pension in foreign exchange.”

The Finance Division further stated that it is accordingly advised to ensure that no pensioners, who have been appointed on or after 2nd January 1959 be allowed to draw pension in foreign exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign exchange pensioners

Comments

200 characters

Pensioners residing abroad drawing pensions in foreign exchange

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories