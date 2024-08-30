Zardari confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his outstanding achievement in Paris Olympics-2024 and also announced a Rs 100 million reward from his side for the athlete.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz is Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, given to both civilians and military personnel for exceptional contributions.

A special ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, federal ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, sportsmen, students and high officials of Pakistan Sports Board participated in the special ceremony.

The award was presented to Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his extraordinary achievement at the Paris Olympics, where he set a world record by throwing the javelin 92.97 metres, securing Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event.

His throw helped Pakistan earn its first individual gold and its first Olympic gold in 40 years. Arshad Nadeem became the first individual Olympic gold medalist from Pakistan. He broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen.

President Zardari earlier had approved civil award for javelin champion under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Under the Constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Later, athlete Arshad Nadeem also met with the president. Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Director General Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

While congratulating Arshad Nadeem, President Zardari stated that Arshad Nadeem had made the country proud by setting the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters. He appreciated his remarkable achievement, sheer hard work, and dedication that not only elevated Pakistan but also inspired countless young athletes across the country.

The president said that Pakistan needed to promote other sports, especially the Singles. He remarked that children of sportsmen should be granted scholarships, saying that he would ask the Sindh government to contribute Rs 250 million to Pakistan Sports Board’s Endowment Fund for the welfare of athletes.

