UK seeks to speed up migrant returns

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

LONDON: Britain’s Labour government is planning “a major surge” in returns of irregular migrants to countries including Iraq, an official said Thursday, as it tries to clear an asylum backlog.

The interior ministry has posted a contract seeking commercial partners to support the “reintegration” of people with no right to live in the UK in their home countries.

The contract, worth £15 million ($19.7 million) over three years, was published last week and first reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.

The advert says the ministry is seeking “to identify appropriate reintegration delivery providers” to help migrants return from the UK to 11 different countries.

The countries are Albania, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Nigeria, Pakistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

Contractors will help with provision of food packs, assist the tracing of family members and provide support with accessing job markets among other things, according to the bid notice.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper announced last week that the government aims over the next six months to achieve the highest rate of deportations of failed asylum seekers in five years.

