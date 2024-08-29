PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Quetta on Thursday on a one-day trip to assess Balochistan’s security situation after multiple terrorist attacks rocked Pakistan’s largest province earlier this week.

The PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit, the PM will chair a high-level meeting on overall law and order.

His visit comes after at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan when terrorists attacked police stations, railway lines and highways and security forces launched retaliatory operations on Monday.

Rail traffic with Quetta was suspended following blasts on a rail bridge linking the provincial capital to the rest of country. Militants also struck a rail link to neighbouring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.

Federal, Balochistan govts take stock of situation, mull steps

Police said they had found six as yet unidentified bodies near the site of the attack on the railway bridge.

On Sunday night, armed men blocked a highway, marched 23 passengers off vehicles, and shot them after checking their identity cards, a senior superintendent of police, Ayub Achakzai said.

As many as 35 vehicles were set on fire on the highway in the area of Musakhel.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti that the federal government would cooperate with provincial regime for the establishment of durable peace in Balochistan

In a meeting, the measures taken to protect public order and people’s lives and property were discussed.

The two leaders strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and prayed for them.

Moreover, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for the complete elimination of terrorists