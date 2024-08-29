AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.68 Increased By ▲ 8.93 (6.44%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.79%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.15%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.79%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TOMCL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,372 Increased By 379.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,879 Increased By 116.7 (0.47%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rises on renewed hopes of improving China demand

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:45am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by renewed hopes of improving demand in top consumer China in the coming weeks, but caution about high inventories and concerns over the extent of recovery in downstream steel demand capped gains.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.99% higher at 763.5 yuan ($107.21) a metric ton.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.34% to $102.15 a ton, as of 0342 GMT.

“We expect hot metal output to rebound next week although a continued fall will be seen this week,” said Xie Qingwei, an analyst at consultancy Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).

Output of hot metal, a blast furnace product, is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

Analysts at BMI revised down their 2024 iron ore price forecast from an annual average of $120 a ton to $110 a ton, as subdued demand in China continues to pressure the iron ore market.

“We expect negative sentiment over the sluggish Chinese property sector, the downfall of which now looks irreversible, to persist, further capping prices.”

Iron ore pulls back from 3-week highs

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.72% and 0.43%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar added 0.4%, hot-rolled coil nudged up 0.15%, wire rod shed 1.32% and stainless steel was almost flat.

“Several steelmakers started equipment maintenance or production cuts amid loss sweeping through the whole industry, contributing to somewhat falling stocks and a rebound in steel prices,” Jiang Wei, secretary general of the state-backed China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), said in a statement on CISA’s WeChat account on Wednesday.

“But the rebound is still quite fragile….steel mills should continue exercise ‘self discipline’ to control production so as to lower stocks, adjust supply and demand fundamentals, stabilize the market and avoid the ‘involution’ style vicious competition,” Jiang added.

iron ore iron ore rates Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rises on renewed hopes of improving China demand

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories