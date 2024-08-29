AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.40 Increased By ▲ 11.65 (8.4%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.38%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.56%)
DGKC 79.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.64%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SEARL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 16.9 (0.2%)
BR30 26,666 Increased By 133.9 (0.5%)
KSE100 78,222 Increased By 229.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 24,866 Increased By 103.5 (0.42%)
Australian shares end lower as investors weigh mixed earnings, await data

Reuters Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 12:20pm

Australian shares ended lower on Thursday as investors assessed a slew of mixed corporate earnings and remained cautious ahead of key economic data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% lower at 8,045.10 points. All sub-indexes, except for financial and technology, declined.

“It’s been a long month and the bad results are now coming through… resources (are) still out of favour whilst banks hold us up,” Henry Jennings, a senior market analyst at Marcustoday, said.

Investors were on the watch for local July retail sales data due on Friday. A Reuters poll suggests that retail sales are expected to rise by 0.3% from June.

Mineral Resources emerged as one of the top losers on the benchmark index, shedding 8.1% after reporting a slump in annual profit and suspending its dividend, hit by weaker lithium prices.

Australian shares rise as BHP Group, Woodside Energy shine on upbeat earnings

Miners fell 0.8% as prices of most base metals were under pressure due to lingering fears over demand from China.

Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Banking stocks closed the session 0.3% higher at a record high.

“I think they (financials) are going to be a favoured sector to move into while we’re still in a relatively high interest rate environment in Australia,” Nick Twidale, Chief Market Analyst at ATFX, said.

Wesfarmers ended 4.1% lower after sales momentum at its top earner and the country’s biggest home improvement chain, Bunnings, moderated in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.9% lower at 12,353.61 points.

The country’s flagship carrier Air New Zealand closed 0.9% lower after it reported a drop in its annual profit.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX

