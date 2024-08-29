AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.64 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (6.41%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.95%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 154.01 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.26%)
HUMNL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.24%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
PPL 112.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,371 Increased By 378.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 119.4 (0.48%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Minar-e-Pakistan: PTI to hold public gathering on Sept 15

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 07:50am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, on September 15.

In this connection, the PTI submitted a request to the district administration on Wednesday for permission to hold the rally. The request, sent by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, cited relevant articles and the Supreme Court decisions regarding rally permissions.

Earlier, the PTI postponed its August 27 power show in Lahore after the administration refused the permission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Minar e Pakistan PTI public gathering

Comments

200 characters

Minar-e-Pakistan: PTI to hold public gathering on Sept 15

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories