Minar-e-Pakistan: PTI to hold public gathering on Sept 15

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, on September 15.

In this connection, the PTI submitted a request to the district administration on Wednesday for permission to hold the rally. The request, sent by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, cited relevant articles and the Supreme Court decisions regarding rally permissions.

Earlier, the PTI postponed its August 27 power show in Lahore after the administration refused the permission.

